403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea’s ex-first lady faces corruption allegations
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors have formally accused former first lady Kim Keon Hee of unlawfully intervening in state matters, concluding a six-month investigation into alleged corruption linked to the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to reports.
The Special Counsel team stated that Kim operated “behind the curtains.”
"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said.
Kim was recently indicted for allegedly accepting luxury gifts from business figures in exchange for government posts and political nominations. Prosecutors claim she received gifts valued at around 370 million won ($258,000), including an expensive painting, to support a candidate seeking the ruling People Power Party’s nomination during last year’s elections.
The investigation also examined suspicions regarding her role in stock price manipulation, receiving favors from the Unification Church, and providing unsolicited advice to officials. Over the course of the probe, 20 individuals, including Kim, were taken into custody, with dozens more indicted alongside her and her husband.
Both Yoon and Kim remain under arrest, facing separate trials for martial law violations and corruption charges.
The Special Counsel team stated that Kim operated “behind the curtains.”
"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said.
Kim was recently indicted for allegedly accepting luxury gifts from business figures in exchange for government posts and political nominations. Prosecutors claim she received gifts valued at around 370 million won ($258,000), including an expensive painting, to support a candidate seeking the ruling People Power Party’s nomination during last year’s elections.
The investigation also examined suspicions regarding her role in stock price manipulation, receiving favors from the Unification Church, and providing unsolicited advice to officials. Over the course of the probe, 20 individuals, including Kim, were taken into custody, with dozens more indicted alongside her and her husband.
Both Yoon and Kim remain under arrest, facing separate trials for martial law violations and corruption charges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment