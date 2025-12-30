403
Denmark Ends 401-Year Postal Letter Tradition
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Denmark’s state-run postal service delivered its final letter, closing a 401-year chapter of public mail distribution, according to a broadcaster.
PostNord announced it will now concentrate solely on parcel delivery, pointing to the sharp decline in letter volumes brought on by digitalization and evolving communication practices.
“Today marks a historic turning point in PostNord's history,” stated CEO Kim Pedersen. “We are ending letter distribution after centuries, but we are opening a new chapter where Danes need us most: in e-commerce, where parcels now outnumber letters.”
This transition reflects a wider societal move toward digital tools such as mobile payments, which have greatly diminished the reliance on physical mail.
Following PostNord’s exit from letter services, private firm Dao will assume responsibility for most deliveries. Its CEO, Hans Peter Nissen, anticipates around 80 million letters will still be sent in 2026.
