Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Denmark Ends 401-Year Postal Letter Tradition

Denmark Ends 401-Year Postal Letter Tradition


2025-12-30 07:34:10
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Denmark’s state-run postal service delivered its final letter, closing a 401-year chapter of public mail distribution, according to a broadcaster.

PostNord announced it will now concentrate solely on parcel delivery, pointing to the sharp decline in letter volumes brought on by digitalization and evolving communication practices.

“Today marks a historic turning point in PostNord's history,” stated CEO Kim Pedersen. “We are ending letter distribution after centuries, but we are opening a new chapter where Danes need us most: in e-commerce, where parcels now outnumber letters.”

This transition reflects a wider societal move toward digital tools such as mobile payments, which have greatly diminished the reliance on physical mail.

Following PostNord’s exit from letter services, private firm Dao will assume responsibility for most deliveries. Its CEO, Hans Peter Nissen, anticipates around 80 million letters will still be sent in 2026.

MENAFN30122025000045017167ID1110538968



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search