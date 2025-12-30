403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Sanctions USD8.8B Military Procurement
(MENAFN) India has sanctioned military procurement valued at $8.8 billion, a decision authorities say will substantially boost combat readiness across all three armed service branches.
The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), under Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, authorized the procurement Monday. The package encompasses rocket systems, communication devices, surveillance technology, and aircraft recording equipment.
According to the Defense Ministry's official statement, "Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level light weight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems." The ministry further noted that "Long range guided rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS [multiple launch rocket system] for effective engagement of high value targets."
An integrated drone detection system with expanded operational range will safeguard critical military installations across frontline zones and interior regions, the ministry indicated. This follows Islamabad's deployment of multiple unmanned aircraft across the frontier during a four-day military standoff with Pakistan this past May.
Naval acquisitions include bollard pull tugs and advanced communication systems. The ministry explained that "Induction of BP tugs will assist naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering in confined waters/harbor."
The Indian Air Force will receive automatic recording systems for flight operations, extended-range missiles, training simulators, and precision guidance technology. According to ministry documentation, "Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off." Additionally, "Astra Mk-II Missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range."
This marks another significant defense investment for New Delhi in 2024. August saw approximately $7.6 billion in approved military purchases, encompassing additional BrahMos missiles, weaponized unmanned systems, and platform modernization initiatives.
As a leading global defense importer, India has traditionally depended on Russia for military hardware and technical expertise. Moscow remains integral to India's domestic defense manufacturing initiatives, with various Russian weapon systems produced locally through licensing arrangements.
The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), under Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, authorized the procurement Monday. The package encompasses rocket systems, communication devices, surveillance technology, and aircraft recording equipment.
According to the Defense Ministry's official statement, "Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level light weight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems." The ministry further noted that "Long range guided rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS [multiple launch rocket system] for effective engagement of high value targets."
An integrated drone detection system with expanded operational range will safeguard critical military installations across frontline zones and interior regions, the ministry indicated. This follows Islamabad's deployment of multiple unmanned aircraft across the frontier during a four-day military standoff with Pakistan this past May.
Naval acquisitions include bollard pull tugs and advanced communication systems. The ministry explained that "Induction of BP tugs will assist naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering in confined waters/harbor."
The Indian Air Force will receive automatic recording systems for flight operations, extended-range missiles, training simulators, and precision guidance technology. According to ministry documentation, "Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off." Additionally, "Astra Mk-II Missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range."
This marks another significant defense investment for New Delhi in 2024. August saw approximately $7.6 billion in approved military purchases, encompassing additional BrahMos missiles, weaponized unmanned systems, and platform modernization initiatives.
As a leading global defense importer, India has traditionally depended on Russia for military hardware and technical expertise. Moscow remains integral to India's domestic defense manufacturing initiatives, with various Russian weapon systems produced locally through licensing arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment