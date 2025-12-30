403
Lavrov Insists on Elections Before Ukraine Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that a new Ukrainian government must be chosen through a legitimate and inclusive election before any peace treaty with Moscow can be finalized.
Ukraine has suspended both presidential and parliamentary elections under martial law, leaving Vladimir Zelensky’s mandate expired since last year.
Speaking to the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Lavrov rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire to allow the current administration to hold a referendum on peace terms.
“The leadership in Kiev needs a mandate to seal a peace agreement. Only an election following a transparent and fair electoral campaign, in which all interested political forces take part, can provide that,” Lavrov explained.
He added that “the Ukrainian people, including many who live in Russia, have to finally be given an opportunity to determine their fate,” stressing that “organizing the ballot must not be used as a pretext for a temporary ceasefire to rearm the Ukrainian army.”
Ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump last weekend, Zelensky argued that a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days would be necessary for his team to present the Washington-mediated peace plan to a general vote.
He also dismissed Moscow’s demand that millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia be allowed to participate in a potential election, calling it a tactic to delegitimize his government.
