Zelensky: I Do Not Trust Putin, He Does Not Want Success For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Fox News, Ukrinform reports.

When asked whether he sees any indications that Putin wants peace, Zelensky replied: "To be honest, I do not see it. I do not see it because, first of all, I do not hear it. He does not talk about peace. He says he can go further. That is not a signal of peace."

Zelensky stressed the need for dialogue, pressure, and sanctions from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"He [Trump] has some instruments, and he personally can do it. I think that he is trying to do it, trying to bring this peace," Zelensky said.

He also stated that he does not trust Putin.

"I do not trust the Russians. I do not trust Putin. He does not want success for Ukraine. I believe that he can say such words to President Trump, but it's not true really," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the high level of losses suffered by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. He noted that this year Russia has lost 400,000 of its soldiers, and that each month Russia loses 31,000 troops killed.

"It's a real fact. Thanks to drones, we have video confirmation of the deaths of all these people," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine will not be able to win the war without the support of the United States, particularly without U.S. assistance in air defense and weapons supplies.

"If we talk about whether we can win [the war against Russia] without America's support, the answer is no. Without American support, we will not be able to protect the sky; even now it is very difficult," Zelensky said.

He stressed that U.S. support with air defense missiles is "really helpful and strong." Zelensky also noted that Ukrainian troops on the battlefield use weapons purchased from the United States.

Earlier reports said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had ordered his troops to continue carrying out the tasks of the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine. These instructions were given after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Moscow wanted to end the war in Ukraine.

On December 28, at a press conference following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said that, in his opinion, Putin wanted to stop the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine