Anubhav Sinha Enjoys A Game Of Cricket On Ghats Of Prayagraj

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is currently travelling across India, recently enjoyed cricket at the ghats of Prayagraj.

He took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself enjoying the game. In the picture, he can be seen in action at the striker's end.

He wrote in the caption,“Keep your eyes on the ball, and keep the childhood closer”. The filmmaker is currently on a nationwide tour to understand cinema at the grassroot level, and to ascertain what a large section of audience in tier 1 and tier 2 cities needs from cinema.

Earlier, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera as he spoke about the purpose of the tour. He had shared that he wished to talk to the cinema enthusiasts, and the consumers of films, and understand what is leading to the gaping difference between the demand and supply curve in cinema.

He earlier said,“I have been thinking for a long time that for the last few years, for the last 3-4 years, every Friday when movies are released we, the Hindi film industry, especially in Mumbai which is known as Bollywood a new theory is being formed that now this type of action will work or now love story will work or this movie was made because of this or this movie was not made. Because of this The communication gap between the filmmakers, directors, producers, actors and audience is the most unprecedented in current times”.

He further mentioned that he reads a lot of things on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter so there is a response from the audience and he feel that the ability to understand each other in conversations has come down a lot.

He went on,“There are two types of people in Bombay. One is the people of Bombay, who may not be Maharashtrians but they grew up in Bombay so all their upbringing is in Bombay. And there are people like me who came to Bombay 20, 15, 25, 30 years ago from small cities. So I personally feel that I understand small cities. I am from Banaras, I studied in Aligarh. I understand small cities, I know what they are thinking, what they want. But I had gone to Banaras before and this time I roamed the streets of Banaras, I met a lot of people I met youngsters, and I realized that the Banaras that I had left 30 years ago has also moved on from its place. So I don't know as much as I think I know and I felt that as a filmmaker, as a writer, as a producer I need to know what the audience is asking for and I have decided”.

“I am announcing this to you that in the next two months, I will go to at least 15, 20, 25 small cities. I will go there, I will meet people there, I will meet the local audience, I will want to go to theatres. What do these people want to see and what are they expecting from Bollywood? I, as a writer, as a director, as a producer suddenly felt the need to go there. We don't get a chance to directly talk to the audience. So, I am going, I feel the need to go and I will go and meet the people, meet the local people. There is an excuse that I will get to eat good food”, he added.