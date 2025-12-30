403
Türkiye, Niger Leaders Aim for Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Niger’s President Abdurrahman Tchiani held a phone conversation to review both regional and international matters.
Highlighting his dedication to deepening Türkiye–Niger relations, Erdogan assured that Ankara will maintain its comprehensive backing for Niamey in every sector, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
The Turkish leader further noted that efforts will persist to expand cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of energy, mining, and defense.
