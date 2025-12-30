403
Trump warns potential military action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Monday cautioned that the United States could carry out additional military strikes against Iran if it moves forward with rebuilding its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He made the remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Earlier this year, the US and Israel coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, claiming the operations were meant to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities. Iranian officials have rejected accusations of pursuing nuclear weapons and condemned the strikes as unprovoked breaches of its sovereignty, stating that damaged facilities would be rebuilt and uranium enrichment will continue.
“If it’s confirmed, they know the consequences, and the consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time,” Trump said on Monday. “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening.”
The US president added that he would “absolutely” support Israeli military measures targeting Iran’s missile program and stressed that the US would act “immediately” against any nuclear advancements.
“We know exactly where they’re going, what they’re doing, and I hope they’re not doing it, because we don’t want to waste the fuel on a B-2 – it’s a 37-hour trip both ways,” he said, highlighting the logistical challenge of long-range strikes. Trump suggested it would be “much smarter” for Tehran to “make a deal” with Washington, claiming that Iran missed an opportunity “the last time, before we went through a big attack on them.”
Negotiations between the US and Iran, mediated by Oman, were suspended earlier this year following Israel’s 12-day bombing campaign. In October, the EU and UK reinstated sanctions on Iran, which had previously been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal—a deal the US withdrew from during Trump’s first term. Iran has since declared that it is no longer bound by the 2015 agreement but maintains that it is willing to negotiate with the US, provided Washington halts what Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described as “impossible and unacceptable preconditions.”
