Mod Reveals Contents Of Soldier's Individual First Aid Kit

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defens.

“The state provides each serviceman with a full set of means for self-help and mutual assistance. An individual military medical kit (IMMK) is a mandatory piece of equipment issued to each defender,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The contents of the kit are regulated by Ministry of Defense Order No. 506 of July 24, 2024, which establishes the transition to tactical medicine standards based on the best practices of foreign partners, as well as Ukrainian war experience.

According to the regulations, the first aid kit contains a complete set of supplies for providing assistance according to the M.A.R.C.H. algorithm (an algorithm for the sequence of actions when providing pre-medical and medical assistance in extreme situations).

These include, in particular, means of stopping bleeding, hemostatic agents, compression agents, and means of providing assistance for chest and eye injuries.

The pill pack contains antibiotics (moxifloxacin or levofloxacin) and painkillers (paracetamol, meloxicam) in tablet form. This is the global standard for pain relief on the battlefield in the absence of a qualified medic.

The first aid kit also includes auxiliary items: atraumatic scissors, a thermal blanket, nitrile gloves, and fabric-based adhesive tape.

“An integral component of the IMMK is the Casualty Card. This is a specialized medical form made of moisture-resistant synthetic material that is resistant to mechanical damage and liquids,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the contents of the IMMK are as close as possible to the international IFAK (Individual First Aid Kit) standard used by the armies of NATO member countries. The contents of the first aid kit fully cover the stages of assistance according to the TCCC (Tactical Combat Casualty Care) protocol - from stopping massive bleeding to preventing hypothermia.

The presence of two tourniquets and two hemostatic bandages corresponds to the experience of modern conflicts, where multiple injuries require more resources than early standards provided for.

The requirements for size and characteristics (e.g., bandage length, presence of a valve on the occlusive dressing) are identical to those of the TCCC Committee. The presence of form 002/o is a direct implementation of the NATO Triage Tag principle - mandatory marking of the wounded and documentation of the assistance provided for continuity of medical care.

“The modern first aid kit of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier is not just a set of supplies, but a high-tech tool that meets the best global practices in military medicine,” the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

