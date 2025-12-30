403
Ivory Coast Ruling Party Dominates Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Ivory Coast's governing Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party dominated Saturday's parliamentary elections, capturing 197 of 255 National Assembly seats, provisional official results revealed Monday by the Independent Electoral Commission.
The commission reported that only 35.04% of the nation's 8.5 million registered voters participated in the ballot.
The opposition Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire-African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA) secured 32 seats, while independent candidates claimed 23 seats in the legislature.
Smaller political organizations, including The Ox – Victory for Development party, each obtained a single seat.
The commission documented sporadic violent incidents, noting that in the Marcory commune constituency specifically, aggressive confrontations resulted in the destruction of ballot boxes at five voting locations.
These disruptions, however, did not compromise the overall integrity of the electoral process, the commission said.
Under the nation's electoral regulations, candidates and political parties have a five-day window to submit objections, which will undergo review before the country's highest court announces definitive results in the upcoming days.
The parliamentary contest followed an October presidential election that delivered victory to sitting President Alassane Ouattara.
The African Peoples' Party – Cote d'Ivoire (PPA-CI), led by former President Laurent Gbagbo, refused to participate in the election, arguing that prerequisites for conducting free, fair and credible polls remained unfulfilled.
The low voter participation rate raises questions about public engagement with the democratic process in the West African nation.
