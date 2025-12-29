“Your Year Of Miracles 2026” Launches Global Program To Help People Live With Purpose, Healing, And Abundance

MENAFN - GetNews), the acclaimed transformational program founded by New York Times bestselling author and The Secret featured teacher Marci Shimoff, is officially opening enrollment for what may be its most powerful and final year in its current form. Designed to help people move beyond struggle and into what Shimoff calls the“Miracle Zone,” the program offers a year-long, heart-centered path to personal transformation, healing, and aligned success.

For more than a decade, Your Year of Miracles has supported over 50,000 participants from more than 100 countries. In 2026, the program expands its focus beyond mindset and motivation to include deeper energetic healing, community connection, and cellular-level transformation-responding to what many feel is a pivotal moment for both personal and collective change.







“At this time on the planet, people don't need more pressure or striving,” says Shimoff.“They need support, self-love, and alignment. Miracles don't come from force-they come from openness.”

At the heart of Your Year of Miracles 2026 is a simple yet powerful framework built on three core principles: setting soul-based intentions rather than ego-driven goals, aligning energy rather than relying solely on effort, and cultivating unconditional self-love to open the capacity to receive. Together, these principles help participants shift out of burnout and self-doubt and into a state of flow, ease, and possibility.

The year-long program includes monthly live transformational sessions, guided healing experiences, meditations, and weekly audio messages to help participants stay grounded and aligned. Each month focuses on a different area of life-such as self-love, abundance, health, relationships, purpose, intuition, and letting go-allowing participants to experience holistic change rather than isolated breakthroughs.

A defining feature of Your Year of Miracles 2026 is its global community. Participants are invited into a supportive network of like-hearted individuals, with optional small-group“Miracles Circles” that provide accountability, reflection, and shared intention-setting. Many participants report that the sense of belonging alone becomes a catalyst for lasting change.







According to internal surveys, program members report an average 94% success rate in manifesting their three most important intentions during the year. Testimonials range from emotional healing and renewed purpose to restored relationships, financial breakthroughs, and meaningful health improvements.

In 2026, Shimoff will be joined by a distinguished group of transformational leaders-including Dr. Sue Morter, Lisa Nichols, Lynne Twist, and Mike Dooley-who will co-lead sessions and support participants throughout the year. Together, they bring decades of experience in consciousness, healing, and personal development.

Enrollment for Your Year of Miracles 2026 is open for a limited time, with special launch pricing, a 15-day satisfaction guarantee, and additional bonuses available during the enrollment window.







For more information and to receive a free ebook on living a miraculous life, visit: