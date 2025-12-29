Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Libyan, French teams inspect Ankara plane crash site

2025-12-29 01:51:50
(MENAFN) Libyan and French experts conducted examinations on Saturday at the site of a private jet crash in Ankara that claimed the lives of Libya’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, along with four officials and three crew members.

The aircraft went down on December 23 near Kesikkavak village in the Haymana district, killing all eight on board, including five members of the Libyan military delegation.

Work at the crash site resumed early Saturday morning. Libyan and French teams, assigned following the accident, were received by Turkish authorities before proceeding to the wreckage.

After carrying out joint inspections with Turkish officials, the Libyan and French teams concluded their field search operations. Subsequently, efforts to remove the wreckage began, with plans to transport it to Malta.

