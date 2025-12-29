403
Yemen’s Houthis threaten action over Israeli presence in Somaliland
(MENAFN) The head of Yemen’s Houthi movement issued a warning on Sunday, saying his group would treat any Israeli presence in Somaliland as a legitimate military target.
In a written message, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi described Israel’s move to recognize Somaliland as separate from Somalia as a hostile step, arguing that it threatens not only Somalia but also nearby African states, Yemen, and all countries bordering the Red Sea.
He rejected the legitimacy of the recognition outright, stating: “This declaration comes from an occupying power that has no legitimacy even for itself and holds no value on the scales of justice and law. This step, taken with hostile intentions and an aggressive agenda, is completely invalid.”
According to al-Houthi, Israel’s objective is to transform Somaliland into a base for hostile operations against Somalia, other African nations, Yemen, and the wider Arab world. He warned that such a development would endanger security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Reaffirming what he called unwavering support for Somalia, al-Houthi said: “We will take all possible measures to stand with our brothers, the Somali people. This includes considering any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces. This constitutes an attack on Somalia and Yemen and an open threat to regional security, and it must be met with firm resistance.”
He stressed that his group would not allow any part of Somalia to be used as a foothold for Israel in a way that undermines the country’s security, sovereignty, or independence.
Al-Houthi also appealed to states on both sides of the Red Sea, as well as countries across the Arab and Islamic world, urging them to take concrete action to stop what he described as violations of Somalia’s sovereignty and that of other Muslim and independent nations.
Over the past two years, the Iran-backed Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks toward Israel, saying they are responding to Israeli actions against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. These attacks have frequently targeted Israeli-linked shipping or vessels heading toward Israel in the Red Sea.
Israel, in turn, has carried out numerous airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, causing widespread damage, particularly in the capital Sanaa. According to reports, these strikes have killed senior figures from the Sanaa-based Yemeni authorities and several high-ranking members of the Houthi movement.
