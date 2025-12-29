403
Trump says Russia-Ukraine peace talks in ‘final stages’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a close are approaching their conclusion as he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Speaking to reporters, Trump suggested negotiations have reached a decisive phase. “I think we're in final stages of talking,” he said, warning of dire consequences if talks fail. “It'll either end or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed.”
Trump pointed to his previous experience mediating conflicts, saying he has already helped resolve eight wars, but described the Ukraine conflict as uniquely challenging. “This is the most difficult one, but we're going to get it done,” he said.
When questioned about whether he had imposed a timeline on Moscow and Kyiv to reach an agreement, Trump rejected the idea of a fixed deadline. “I don't have deadlines ... My deadline is ending the war,” he said.
He added that both leaders involved are seeking an agreement and said he plans to follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin after concluding talks with Zelenskyy. Earlier on Sunday, Trump said he had held a “good and very productive” phone conversation with Putin.
Trump also emphasized that future security arrangements would be robust, with European countries expected to take on a leading role. “The European nations have been really great.
They're very much in line with this meeting and getting a deal done,” he said.
Zelenskyy said that negotiations at the working level over the past month have helped advance discussions between Kyiv and Washington. He noted that he would review a proposed 20-point peace framework with the US president during their talks.
Following their public remarks, the two leaders moved into a private lunch meeting.
The US delegation included senior officials from foreign policy, defense, and national security circles, along with advisers involved in diplomatic outreach. The Ukrainian delegation featured top security officials, including representatives from the country’s national defense and security leadership.
Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Saturday after visiting neighboring Canada, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a US-backed initiative aimed at ending the conflict, which has now lasted nearly four years.
