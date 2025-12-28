JUP Chief's Son Arrested For Assault Adhikari Slams WB Police

Adhikari Calls Arrest 'Illegal'

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday reacted to the arrest of Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir, saying the police acted illegally. Adhikari said, "Police had acted illegally. Officials across the state are being misused in the name of the Chief Minister's 'aunt-nephew' duo."

Police Detail Alleged Assault and Detention

West Bengal Police on Sunday morning detained Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir, for allegedly assaulting Humayun Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO), Jumma Khan.

SP Murshidabad said, "Today morning, JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir's PSO Jumma Khan came to Saktipur PS and submitted a complaint that Golam Nabi Azad @ Robin, son of Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, has allegedly beaten him when he asked for leave to go home. The incident has happened in front of the general public at the ground-floor office of Humayun Kabir (Saktipur PS). On getting this complaint, police have gone to his house to enquire about the matter. After a preliminary enquiry, Golam Nabi Azad, son of JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir, was the principal accused in the case. Golam Nabi Azad has been detained by Saktipur PS. Further investigation is underway."

JUP Chief Alleges Police Trespassing, Plans Protest

Humayun Kabir said, "Without any notice or permission, the police came to my house, specifically to the office located there, and tried to arrest me. At that moment, my son pushed them out of the house. On Thursday at 12:00 PM, I will gherao the Murshidabad police station and demand an explanation as to why the police came to my house. Everything is recorded on CCTV; I will provide the evidence."(ANI)

