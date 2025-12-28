Delhi Engulfed In Dense Fog On Monday, Orange Alert Issued Indigo, Air India, Spicejet Warn Of Flight Disruptions

MENAFN - Live Mint)Visibility across the national capital deteriorated sharply on Monday, 29 December, as a dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi, disrupting flight operations and prompting advisories from the airport operator and airlines.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for very dense fog on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 22°C and 7°C, respectively.

The capital recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category on Sunday (28 December) with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 390, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB's Sameer App showed that 19 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the 'severe' category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI of 457, while the remaining recorded 'very poor' levels.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued an advisory stating that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III instrument landing system conditions due to poor visibility, cautioning passengers about possible delays and cancellations.

“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused,” the airport said in a passenger advisory.

Airlines issue advisories amid low visibility

Airlines operating to and from Delhi also issued alerts as fog affected schedules.

IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory, stating that Delhi and Hindon airports remained enveloped in winter fog, with fluctuating visibility affecting flight schedules.

The airline said operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve, adding that ground teams were prioritising safety and strict compliance with visibility requirements.

Passengers were advised to monitor their flight status online and use IndiGo's rebooking or refund options if their journey was disrupted. IndiGo added that airport teams were available to assist travellers at terminals and that services were expected to gradually stabilise once weather conditions improved, thanking passengers for their patience and understanding.

SpiceJet said adverse weather conditions in Delhi could impact departures, arrivals and consequential flights. The airline advised passengers to regularly check their flight status on its official website - via #status - before heading to the airport.

Air India also said that, as weather forecasts indicated dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, on Monday morning, it was likely to affect flight operations.

Air India said it had taken proactive measures to minimise disruption and assured passengers that ground teams would provide all necessary assistance in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.

Air India highlighted its 'FogCare' initiative, under which passengers booked on select flights during the fog window receive advance alerts on their registered mobile numbers, along with the option to reschedule their journey without additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty.

Air India passengers were advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for travel, as winter fog conditions often intensify during early morning hours.