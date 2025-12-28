Delhi Govt, IIT Kanpur To Develop AI System For Pollution Mitigation

The Delhi Government is exploring a collaboration with IIT Kanpur to develop an Artificial Intelligence-enabled decision support system aimed at data-driven pollution mitigation, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday.

The proposed collaboration aims to use hyperlocal source apportionment, sensor-based monitoring, and satellite data to ensure pollution is addressed at its source rather than at a citywide average level. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Delhi Government to implement a comprehensive, year-round clean air strategy backed by science, technology, and coordinated governance.

AI-Powered Strategy for Clean Air

The government is preparing a 'whole-of-government' clean air framework that will bring multiple departments, civic agencies and NCR districts onto a common data platform for coordinated action, enforcement and monitoring. Speaking on the initiative, Sirsa said the government is moving towards a model where policy decisions are driven by real-time data, precise source identification and measurable outcomes. "Delhi will fight pollution with science, evidence and accountability. Every effort must show measurable impact on the city's air and bring a visible change that people can feel," he said.

Advanced Intelligence Systems

According to the Minister, the proposed collaboration with IIT Kanpur will focus on building advanced air quality intelligence systems capable of monitoring, analysing and forecasting pollution trends on a continuous basis. This will enable targeted and timely interventions across sectors, replacing reactive and seasonal approaches.

Dynamic Source Apportionment

A key element of the strategy is dynamic source apportionment, which will scientifically assess the contribution of dust, vehicular emissions, industrial activity, biomass burning and regional factors to Delhi's air pollution. This evidence-based approach is expected to help authorities take sharper, more effective action at the source.

Multi-Agency Coordination

Sirsa also underlined the importance of multi-agency coordination, stating that municipal bodies, district administrations and enforcement agencies must operate on shared scientific evidence with clearly defined roles and accountability mechanisms.

Current Anti-Pollution Measures

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government said it is simultaneously acting on four major fronts--vehicular emissions, dust control, polluting industries and waste management--through round-the-clock interventions by civic agencies.

In the last 24 hours, enforcement teams inspected 250 small and 92 large construction and demolition sites. Around 6,291 km of roads were mechanically swept and 1,694 km sprinkled with water, while 405 anti-smog guns were deployed. Over 12,000 metric tonnes of garbage were removed during the period.

As part of vehicular pollution control, 7,023 challans were issued, while traffic authorities diverted 65 non-destined trucks via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and decongested 41 traffic bottlenecks. A total of 58 public complaints received through mobile applications and social media platforms were also resolved.

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and adopting best-in-class scientific expertise to ensure cleaner air for Delhi's citizens on a sustained basis. Further details on the proposed collaboration and its implementation roadmap are expected after formal deliberations. (ANI)

