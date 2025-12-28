Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shipment of lobster worth hundreds of thousands stolen on way to Costco

Shipment of lobster worth hundreds of thousands stolen on way to Costco


2025-12-28 08:16:21
(MENAFN) A shipment of lobster valued at approximately $400,000 was taken while being transported to Costco stores in Illinois and Minnesota, according to reports.

Dylan Rexing, president and CEO of the logistics company handling the delivery, stated on Saturday that the driver is suspected of posing as an authorized carrier before making off with the shipment. The lobsters, which were not alive, were in transit to Costco locations in the two states, as stated by reports.

Authorities are investigating the theft, while the freight company reviews how the impersonation occurred.

“This theft wasn’t random,” Rexing said. “It followed a pattern we’re seeing more and more, where criminals impersonate legitimate carriers using spoofed emails and burner phones to hijack high-value freight while it’s in transit.”

“For a mid-sized brokerage like ours, a $400,000 loss is significant,” he added, noting that such losses force difficult decisions and increase costs throughout the supply chain, ultimately affecting consumers.

Costco did not immediately provide a comment, according to reports.

“Brokers are on the front lines of this problem, but we need federal agencies to have modern enforcement tools to keep pace with organized criminal networks,” Rexing warned. “Until that happens, these thefts will continue to disrupt businesses and impact everyday prices.”

MENAFN28122025000045017281ID1110531705



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search