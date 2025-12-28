Pune: Shitole Deshmukh Community Protests Order Against Tonsure Ritual

A massive protest was organised on Sunday by members of the Shitole Deshmukh community in Maharashtra's Pune to condemn the Maharashtra State Women's Commission order to take strict action against the local temple administration over the traditional 'jawal' (tonsure) ritual that women are subjected to after giving birth to a boy.

According to the Maharashtra Women's Commission, they have received the complaint that women are being forcefully subjected to tonsure after the birth of a male child in the Roti village of Pune district.

The Shitole Deshmukh community from across the state gathered on Sunday at 11 am at the Shri Rotmalnath Temple premises in Roti village, Daund taluka, Pune district.

Community Defends Age-Old Tradition

Organisers said the event aims to assert their commitment to preserving traditional culture and age-old customs, which are being portrayed in a "negative" light by the women's commission.

According to members of the Sakal Shitole community, the 'jawal' ritual has been a religious and cultural tradition followed for centuries, and its alleged misrepresentation has hurt the sentiments of the community. The protestors alleged that the issue has been distorted, leading to the defamation of the entire community.

"The jawal ritual is a long-standing tradition rooted in faith and culture. Attempting to portray it otherwise and malign the community is extremely unfortunate," they said. The organisers added that the protest gathering has been convened to bring together all sections of society and clearly present the community's stand on the issue. Organisers of the meeting said the gathering will also convey a message of unity and resolve to protect traditions while safeguarding the community's dignity and honour.

Women's Commission Cites Rights Violation

Last week, Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar had stated that a complaint had been received alleging that at Shri Rotmalnath Temple in Roti, women are being forcibly subjected to tonsure after the birth of a male child. "Under the guise of religious tradition, women are being subjected to mental pressure and disfigurement. Many women undergo tonsure due to family and social pressure, which violates their right to live with dignity," Chakankar said in a statement. She further said that the Women's Commission has directed the Pune District Collector to conduct an immediate inquiry and to take strict action against the temple administration and concerned persons to curb such practices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)