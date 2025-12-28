New Jersey Helicopter Crash: 2 Choppers Collide Midair, Spins In The Air Before Hitting Ground - 1 Dead

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic turn of events, two helicopters collided midair in New Jersey on Sunday, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. authorities say. Harrowing video of the incidents is doing rounds on social media showing large black plume of smoke emanating from the charred remains of the aircraft, AP reported.

According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, rescuers and emergency teams responded to a report of an aviation crash at 11:25 AM. As per Atlantic County Fire and EMS radio traffic, the crash happened at 100 Basin Road in Hammonton. The video filmed from the parking lot of a Tractor Supply Co store in Hammonton shows a helicopter spinning rapidly before hitting the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the collision happened between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. With only the pilots were aboard each helicopter, one was killed while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.