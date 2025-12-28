New Jersey Helicopter Crash: 2 Choppers Collide Midair, Spins In The Air Before Hitting Ground - 1 Dead
According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, rescuers and emergency teams responded to a report of an aviation crash at 11:25 AM. As per Atlantic County Fire and EMS radio traffic, the crash happened at 100 Basin Road in Hammonton. The video filmed from the parking lot of a Tractor Supply Co store in Hammonton shows a helicopter spinning rapidly before hitting the ground.
The Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the collision happened between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. With only the pilots were aboard each helicopter, one was killed while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.
