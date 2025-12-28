China Hiding Missiles On Merchant Ships For A Taiwan War

MENAFN - Asia Times) China appears to be experimenting with missile-armed merchant ships, probing whether commercial hulls packed with concealed firepower can deliver surprise salvos and tilt the naval balance in a Taiwan or US-China clash.

This month, multiple media sources reported that China appears to be testing the rapid militarization of commercial cargo ships as part of a broader effort to expand naval firepower at lower cost and with greater ambiguity, according to satellite imagery.

Images circulating online show a Chinese container vessel at a Shanghai shipyard – the Zhongda 79 – a 97-meter container ship equipped with containerized vertical launch missile cells with a 60-round capacity, phased-array radars, close-in weapon systems (CIWS), and electronic countermeasures, suggesting a modular“arsenal ship” concept that could quickly convert civilian hulls into combat platforms.

The Zhongda 79 may be an experimental prototype designed to verify containerized weapon systems that can be rapidly installed and removed, in line with China's military-civil fusion (MCF) strategy.

However, it doesn't expand China's missile ranges in the Western Pacific, as long-range strike is already primarily provided by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), supported by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) combatants and the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) strategic bombers.

Still, its fundamental contribution may be improving how, when, and from where missiles can be delivered, in ways that can be tactically disproportionate to the number of cells added.

A containerized launcher can be hidden among ordinary freight and fired with little warning from a merchant ship, generating salvos from unexpected places. Also, adding multiple launching platforms at sea increases the chance of saturation, as defenders would have to keep track of multiple trajectories and launchers.

Weaponizing cargo ships also allows for distributed lethality and increased survivability – spreading strike capabilities over a wide range of platforms.