Tornado Watch In Indiana, Illinois - Check Affected Areas As NWS Issues Advisory
The NWS advisory was released around 3.45 pm local time on Sunday, with the Tornado Watch expected to remain in place until 9 pm.Which areas are affected?
The NWS alerted dozens of counties across both states, with the advisory being prompted by a line of strong storms working across the Midwest.
In Indiana, the warning extends to Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Dubois, Fountain, Gibson, Greene, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Parke, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Spencer, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren, Warrick, and White counties.
Meanwhile, in Illinois, the Tornado Watch is in effect for Alexander, Bond, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Massac, McLean, Montgomery, Moultrie, Perry, Piatt, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White, and Williamson counties.
In affected areas, hailstorms and wind gusts of 75 mph can also be expected.Precautions to be taken
Residents in areas affected by the Tornado Watch are advised to listen to local news or the NOAA Weather Radio to stay abreast of the latest developments.
Residents at home in affected areas are also advised to take shelter in basements or interior rooms, away from windows.
Those at workplaces or in schools, meanwhile, are advised to follow tornado drill procedures and proceed to a tornado shelter location.
If you happen to be outdoors, take shelter immediately, preferably in a sturdy buildings.
Driving during a tornado is also not safe and the best bet for those on the road is to drive to the closest shelter till the threat passes.
