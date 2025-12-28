Israeli Occupation Forces Intrude Into Syrian Territory, Detaining 6 People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: The Israeli occupation forces renewed their incursion into Syrian territory on Sunday, detaining six people.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that the Israeli forces detained five young men from the Daraa governorate as they were searching for wild mushrooms in farmlands near the town of Qudna, in the southern Quneitra countryside.

SANA added that the occupation forces transferred the detainees to the Tal Al Ahmar Al Gharbi military base, with no information available regarding their fate or the reason behind their detention.

The Israeli forces, driving four military vehicles, also carried out an incursion into Saida Al Hanout village in southern Quneitra countryside, where it detained a local young man.