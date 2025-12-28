Dubai: World Sports Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow Take A Look At Legendary Participants

The World Sports Summit kicks off tomorrow, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the theme“Uniting the World Through Sport”.

The event, taking place in Jumeirah City on December 29 and 30, will bring together more than 1,500 sports leaders, stars, legends, experts, and decision-makers from around the globe.

Recommended For You

Featuring over 70 speakers, including international sports icons, the Summit aims to foster dialogue and collaboration under a shared vision of using sport as a force for unity.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pre-summit events have been scheduled for December 28, giving guests the opportunity to connect and explore Dubai's diverse sports and tourism facilities ahead of the two-day programme.

The first day of the Summit will feature panel discussions and inspirational talks from leading figures in global sport.

The programme opens with a speech by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, followed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will deliver an address titled“The Next 90 Minutes”.

The list of prominent participants includes Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tunisian tennis champion Ons Jabeur, Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi, former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazário, among others.

Held under the patronage of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Summit marks a first-of-its-kind event originating in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan said,“Through the World Sports Summit, we aim to unify efforts and lay strong foundations for enhancing the role of sport in empowering communities, inspiring generations, and developing talent. We are committed to launching pioneering initiatives and bringing the world together in Dubai to strengthen international cooperation and help shape the future.”

The Summit will also honour the winners of the 13th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award, the largest of its kind in terms of prize value and number of categories.

The prestigious award celebrates active champions who continue to excel globally, as well as retired legends whose lasting achievements have shaped the history of sport and continue to inspire new generations around the world.