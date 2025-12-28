403
China Expands Sanctions on US Defense Firms
(MENAFN) China has imposed penalties on 20 more American weapons producers and ten executives in response to the latest US arms transfer to Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Friday, broadening an existing blacklist aimed at the US military-industrial sector. Beijing explained that the move was a reaction to actions undermining its sovereignty over Taiwan under the One-China principle.
Just last week, US President Donald Trump authorized the sale of $11.1 billion in weaponry to Taiwan – the largest defense package ever for the self-governing island, and the second since he assumed office in January. According to Taipei, the deal covers HIMARS rocket launchers, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank systems, Altius loitering drones, and other equipment.
Beijing denounced the agreement, accusing Washington of encouraging pro-independence sentiment on the island and heightening tensions across the strait.
After losing the civil war, Chinese nationalist forces retreated to Taiwan, where they governed the island as the Republic of China. Later, the US formally recognized Beijing’s authority under President Richard Nixon’s rapprochement policy, and the People’s Republic of China was admitted to the UN as a permanent Security Council member. Despite this, Washington has continued to serve as Taipei’s primary defense supplier.
China maintains that its objective is peaceful reunification but has consistently cautioned that it would resort to force if Taiwan’s authorities formally declared independence.
