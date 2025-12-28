UDST Awarded CIPS Accreditation For IT And IS Diploma Programmes

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has received full accreditation from the Canadian Information Processing Society (CIPS) for its Diploma in Information Technology (Dip. IT) and Diploma in Information Systems (Dip. IS), offered through the College of Computing and Information Technology (CCIT).

This recognition affirms that both diploma programmes meet internationally recognised standards for academic rigour, programme design, and industry relevance. It strengthens UDST's growing portfolio of accredited programmes and reinforces the university's reputation as Qatar's leading applied institution for technology-focused education.

UDST continues to expand specialised programmes in artificial intelligence, digital communication, software engineering, and cybersecurity to meet the country's increasing demand for advanced digital skills.

The accreditation also confirms the strong alignment of the IT and IS diplomas with labour market needs, ensuring graduates are well prepared for careers in IT operations, systems administration, and business technology support. Students will additionally benefit from CIPS membership, enhancing their professional profile and competitiveness in the job market.

UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi said:“This accreditation reaffirms the quality of our applied education in technology fields and reflects the university's continued commitment to offering academic programmes that keep pace with rapid developments in the digital sector.

"The recognition from CIPS for our Information Technology and Information Systems diploma programmes demonstrates our ability to prepare highly skilled graduates who are ready to contribute to Qatar's innovation-driven digital economy.

"At UDST, we take great pride in supporting the national efforts toward human development and advancing the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he said.

UDST extends its appreciation to faculty, staff, and strategic partners whose contributions supported the accreditation process. The university remains committed to continuous improvement and close collaboration with industry leaders to build digital competencies that contribute to Qatar's innovation-driven economy.