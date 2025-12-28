Great Potential For Ecotourism During Winter Time In Qatar

Ecotourism has a great potential in Qatar, especially during winter and spring months as the country enjoys moderate weather and plenty of sunshine due to its ample coastline, adequate number of islands and natural wild reserves, sand dunes, caves and plenty of modern gardens, it is learnt.

Around 27% of the total space of the country is covered by wild natural reserves that are well maintain and kept in excellent shape by the concerned departments and most of them are easily accessible for individual or group visitors. These include 12 reserves spreading over various locations across the country: Al Shahaniya Reserve, Riffa Reserve in Al Rayyan area, Al Mashabiya Reserve in Abu Samra area, Al Reem Reserve in Al Jumailiya area, Al Wasail Reserve, Irkiya Reserve, Saina Reserve, Um Qarn Reserve, and Um Al Amad Reserve.

Purple Island

Besides, these wild reserves Qatar has maintained more than 1,270 different gardens that are home to around 371 various species of flowers and plants, with some of these considered home to protected fauna species such as the Arabian Oryx, and the greater spotted eagle, among other migratory birds, especially near the coastal areas.

Meanwhile one of the best eco-spots in the country is Bin Ghannam Island, known as 'The Purple Island', considered natural havens in Qatar and a perfect place for nature lovers and with its ample mangroves, quiet beach and serene desert. It was named in 2022 among the 50 Best Islands in the World by global travel site Big 7 Travel. Just around 50km away north of Doha, the island is easily accessible through the highway leading to Al Khor City.

Dahl Al Misfir

Qatar has an excellent coastline extending for 563km long with clear waters of a depth that ranges from 0-60m. The protected marine areas are currently around 2.5% of the total areas of the country with ambitious plans to cover 30% as protected areas.

However, many well-equipped and sophisticated beaches are open for the visitors across the country with some of them equipped with the necessary services and facilities for convenience of the visitors, most of these are free of charge and easily accessible for the public. Some beaches are designated as family beaches only while some others are desiccated for women and children on specific days of the week.

People at SealineKhor Al Udaid Reseve

Meanwhile, Qatar territorial water contains a rich ecosystems, well-protected and maintained by the concerned authorities, with some of these having some wonderful coral reef that attract diving enthusiasts. These areas attract good number of migratory organism such as dugongs, whale sharks and flamingos among others, in addition to some of these considered a natural habitat for the endangered hawksbill turtles as Fuwairit Beach is considered the most critical nesting site with 90% of the nesting activity taking place there during season.

Qatar Ecotourism AI illustration

Further, Qatar is home to up to nine different islands with unique features each and distinctive scenery that holds wide range of biological diversity of animals, plans and birds in addition to various formations of landscape. These islands include: Al Ashat Island, Safilya Island, Safliya Island, Al Aaliya Island, Shroah Island, Halul Island, Bin Gannam Island, and others in addition to some artificial island such as the Banana Island, Gewan Island, Al Maha and The Pearl Qatar.

Qatar also enjoys some of the best sand dunes, with some reaching up to 40m high, in particular near Khor Al Adaid and the Sealine Areas. These areas are considered hot tourist destinations with their stunning nature and scenery, where visitors can enjoy camel riding, 4x4 dune bashing and quad biking, besides taking spectacular photos.

Qatar wild nature includes 31 deep land caves known locally as Dahls of different sizes and shapes. Dahl Al-Mesfer is the most important Qatari Dahl, in addition to Dahl Al-Dark, named like this due to the darkness at the bottom. While being protected sites, these are open for visitors and can be excellent day trips for nature and desert lovers.

(Sources: Visit Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change)