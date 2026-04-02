Billie Jean King Cup: Eyeing History, Indian Women's Team Begins Preparatory Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Indian women's tennis team has commenced a five-day preparatory camp at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi as it gears up for the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania round-robin, with a clear focus on securing a third-ever qualification to the prestigious World Group.

The Indian team comprises Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, and Vaidehee Chaudhari.

The five-day camp, running from April 1 to 5, serves as a critical build-up phase ahead of the tournament scheduled at the same venue from April 7 to 11. Under the mentorship of captain Vishal Uppal, a former two-time Davis Cupper, the team will build match fitness, work on singles and doubles combinations, and strengthen their on-court chemistry, while also acclimatising to the hard courts that will play host to 15 matches across five days.

With India set to take on regional opponents ranging from New Zealand to the Republic of Korea, the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, hosts of the tournament, will offer complimentary entry for supporters to cheer for the team from the centre courts.

Speaking during the camp, Uppal said,“The level of competition in this group is very strong, with every team having players capable of changing a tie. Consistency and decision-making in key moments will be crucial for us.”

India enter the competition looking to build momentum, having delivered impressive results at last year's Billie Jean King Cup Asia & Oceania Group I Qualifiers, where they secured 2–1 victories over Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea. With New Zealand, Indonesia, and Mongolia also in the fray this year, India will be aiming for a top-two finish to keep its World Group ambitions alive.

As the team builds toward the qualifiers, the focus remains firmly on performance and taking a decisive step toward returning to the World Group for the third time. With home conditions and momentum on their side, India will look to convert strong recent performances into a historic campaign.