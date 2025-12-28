Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Made In Qatar Qatari Product Our First Choice' Campaign

Reinforcing its commitment to supporting local production and food security, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in cooperation with the Agricultural Affairs Department under the Ministry of Municipality, officially launched the 'Made in Qatar – Qatari Product Our First Choice' campaign at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Gharafa branch.

The launch ceremony was attended by Youssef al-Khulaifi, director of the Department of Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, and Mohammed al-Amri, director of the Department of Specialised Licensing and Market Control at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Senior officials, including LuLu Hypermarket Qatar director Shaijan M O and LuLu Hypermarket Qatar regional director Shanavas P, along with several other dignitaries and ministry officials, were also present at the event.

The festival, which runs across LuLu stores until January 3, highlights Qatar's finest food and non-food products, celebrating the nation's agricultural achievements, cultural heritage, and traditions.

Customers can explore a wide range of Qatari-produced goods, including fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken, eggs, Arabic lamb, dairy products, frozen foods, delicatessen and bakery items, groceries, health and beauty products, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, an official from the Ministry of Municipality stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to support local farm owners while ensuring consumers receive fresh, high-quality products. The official thanked LuLu management for their continued support of local farmers and for actively promoting this national programme.

An official spokesperson from LuLu management explained that the 'Qatari Product Our First Choice' campaign marks the beginning of the agricultural season in Qatar, during which local farms supply large quantities of fresh produce to the market.

“The government's support enables local farmers to offer high-quality produce at very competitive prices, especially during the harvest season. Every year, LuLu Hypermarket places great importance on celebrating and promoting locally grown agricultural produce,” the spokesperson said.

“As a responsible retailer, it is our social commitment to ensure a sustainable market for local industries. This initiative not only supports farmers but also strengthens Qatar's food security and self-reliance goals. The event also celebrates the remarkable progress made by local farms, with production volumes significantly higher this year compared to previous years,” the spokesperson added.

The festival features premium-quality vegetables from local farms at competitive prices. As a strong advocate of Qatari products throughout the year, LuLu Hypermarket has created exclusive displays showcasing prominent local brands, including Baladna, Dandy, Ghadeer, Al Maha, Qbake, Athba, Rawa, QFM, Rayyan, Qatar Pafki, Pearl, Flora, Gourmet, Jerry Smith, Agrico Qatar, Paramount Agricole, Napoli Bakeries, Al Waha, Korean Bakeries, Al Manhal, Dana, Aqua Gulf, Safa, Sidra, Lusail, Doha, and Napico, among others.

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has maintained long-standing partnerships with local farmers and has played a pivotal role in marketing Qatari agricultural produce for many years. In recent times, LuLu Hypermarket has further strengthened its focus on promoting locally produced goods as part of its social and economic responsibility to support national food security and sustainable development initiatives.