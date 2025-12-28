US Air Force Chief Of Staff Visits Qatar Amiri Air Force

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General Kenneth Wilsbach, and his accompanying delegation paid an official visit to the Qatar Emiri Air Force during his visit to the State of Qatar.

During the visit, General Wilsbach met with Major General (Pilot) Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanim, Commander of the Qatar Emiri Air Force. The meeting addressed a number of topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the two sides.

As part of the visit, the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff attended the graduation ceremony of several aircrew courses focused on enhancing readiness and professional competence, developing operational capabilities in line with the latest training concepts, and supporting air force systems while strengthening operational readiness.

General Wilsbach and his delegation also toured Aviation Wing No. 5 (F-15), where they were briefed on facilities, the flight line, and maintenance workshops.

The meeting, graduation ceremony, and tour were attended by a number of senior officers from both sides.