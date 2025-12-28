34M Afs Terminal Being Built For Freight Vehicles In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on a standard truck terminal for freight vehicles at a cost of 34 million afghanis in the capital of southern Ghazni province.

The terminal is being established in Talkhakzar plain of Roza Kotl area on the outskirts of Ghazni city, near the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

Transport and Civil Aviation Director Mawlawi Khairullah Tawkali told the inaugural ceremony that the lack of a standard parking facility for heavy vehicles had led to traffic congestion and disorder in Ghazni city, prompting the ministry to launch the project.

He said the facility would be constructed on 100 acres of land and would include a mosque, three administrative buildings, vehicle repair workshops, accommodation rooms for drivers, a restaurant and other essential facilities.

He added the project would play an important role in organising the parking of freight vehicles and providing services and transport-related facilities.

Funded by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation's (MoTCA) budget, the project was expected to be completed within one year, he explained.

Meanwhile, local residents and drivers have welcomed the initiative, saying the project will provide much-needed facilities for drivers and traders.

