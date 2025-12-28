Women's HIL: SG Pipers Beat Ranchi Royals 2-0 In The Opening Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Dec 28 (IANS) Navneet Kaur (27') and Teresa Viana (46') scored the goals as a spirited SG Pipers defeated Ranchi Royals 2-0 in the opening match of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 Season at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

The first quarter of the match was extremely tight with end-to-end action by both sides. Defences were on top as not a single penalty corner was given away in the opening minutes of the contest. Hannah Cotter of Ranchi Royals was creating problems for her opponents on the left flank, while the attacking duo of Navneet Kaur and Deepika were making the majority of circle entries for the SG Pipers in the first half.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal won the first penalty corner of the evening for Ranchi Royals; however, the opportunity was squandered as Maria Ortiz's dragflick was saved by the keeper.

On the other end, in the 25th minute, SG Pipers won back-to-back penalty corners, but Lola Riera's shots on goal were denied by the Royals. Two minutes later, Pipers won yet another penalty corner, but this time, it was successfully converted by their Captain Navneet Kaur (27') with a powerful shot to score the first goal of Women's Hero HIL 2025-26 season.

The third quarter saw Ranchi Royals win three more penalty corners, but the home side failed to find the equaliser. In the opening minutes of the second half, Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo orchestrated a great passage of play from the left as the captain took a shot, eyeing the top corner, but Ranchi Royals' Bichu Devi Kharibam made a decisive save.

Moments later, the Royals came extremely close as Lucina von der Heyde's shot from a penalty corner was deflected away from goal by Lola Riera to keep the Pipers' lead intact. SG Pipers made another threat on goal as Preeti Dubey found the ball inside the circle, but her low-driven shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the first minute of the final quarter itself, SG Pipers increased their advantage thanks to Teresa Viana (46'), who found acres of space on the left as she dribbled past the charging Ranchi Royals' goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the net. The Pipers held onto their lead in the remaining minutes of the match to claim a crucial win and begin their Hero HIL campaign on a dominant note.

All matches of the Hockey India League will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports.