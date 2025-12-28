403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia, Thailand Uphold Border Truce
(MENAFN) Tranquility persisted along the Cambodia–Thailand frontier for a second straight day on Sunday, following the ceasefire pact reached between the two nations, according to Cambodian defense representatives.
During a press briefing, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, spokeswoman for the Ministry of National Defense, stated that conditions on the frontline had remained steady since midday Saturday, when the truce came into force, as reported by a news agency.
The Thai armed forces likewise confirmed that hostilities had diminished, though some troop movements were still noted in certain areas, according to a Thai news outlet.
The two Southeast Asian neighbors signed the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, bringing an end to nearly three weeks of clashes that claimed dozens of lives and forced close to one million civilians from their homes along the contested border.
Under the deal, both sides pledged to immediately suspend all forms of aggression, including the use of weapons, and vowed to avoid unprovoked fire, advances, or maneuvers toward each other’s positions.
They further agreed to keep existing troop levels unchanged and to refrain from sending reinforcements to the border, aiming to prevent renewed escalation.
As part of the accord, Thailand also committed to releasing all 18 Cambodian soldiers it had detained since July, once the ceasefire has been observed without violation for 72 hours.
During a press briefing, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, spokeswoman for the Ministry of National Defense, stated that conditions on the frontline had remained steady since midday Saturday, when the truce came into force, as reported by a news agency.
The Thai armed forces likewise confirmed that hostilities had diminished, though some troop movements were still noted in certain areas, according to a Thai news outlet.
The two Southeast Asian neighbors signed the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, bringing an end to nearly three weeks of clashes that claimed dozens of lives and forced close to one million civilians from their homes along the contested border.
Under the deal, both sides pledged to immediately suspend all forms of aggression, including the use of weapons, and vowed to avoid unprovoked fire, advances, or maneuvers toward each other’s positions.
They further agreed to keep existing troop levels unchanged and to refrain from sending reinforcements to the border, aiming to prevent renewed escalation.
As part of the accord, Thailand also committed to releasing all 18 Cambodian soldiers it had detained since July, once the ceasefire has been observed without violation for 72 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment