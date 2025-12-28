403
Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland Faces Wide Criticism
(MENAFN) Israel’s recent decision to acknowledge Somaliland, a northern region of Somalia, as an “independent state” has triggered widespread criticism from Türkiye, multiple Middle Eastern and African nations, as well as global organizations.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli described Israel’s declaration as yet another instance of unlawful measures by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, accusing it of fostering instability both regionally and globally.
Keceli emphasized that the move represents direct interference in Somalia’s domestic affairs, underscoring that any decisions concerning the nation and its breakaway northern territory must be determined by the collective will of the Somali people.
Reiterating Türkiye’s dedication to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, Keceli affirmed Ankara’s unwavering support for Somalia’s territorial unity and pledged continued solidarity with its citizens.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned Israel’s action as “against international law” and an unacceptable intrusion into Somalia’s sovereignty, stressing that “Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far.”
The Somali Foreign Ministry also rejected the recognition, labeling it unlawful and reaffirming Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international and regional agreements.
