403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Settlers Vandalize Palestinian Properties in West Bank
(MENAFN) Illegal Israeli settlers targeted and vandalized Palestinian properties across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local reports.
Turkish media received confirmation from sources that settler groups invaded two residential structures in Hawara town, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, where they spray-painted intimidating messages across interior walls.
The assault included torching two Palestinian-owned vehicles.
A Palestinian news agency reported that illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a third vehicle in the Al-Jaba town near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.
A separate settler faction stormed Turmus Aya town in the northeastern Ramallah area, vandalizing private property and removing doors from residential construction sites, the news agency confirmed.
Data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official government entity, reveals that illegal Israeli settlers executed 621 assaults targeting Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank during November alone.
Official Palestinian statistics indicate that approximately 770,000 Israeli settlers now inhabit the West Bank, distributed across more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts as of end-2024.
The International Court of Justice issued a historic ruling last July declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal under international law, demanding the complete withdrawal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Turkish media received confirmation from sources that settler groups invaded two residential structures in Hawara town, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, where they spray-painted intimidating messages across interior walls.
The assault included torching two Palestinian-owned vehicles.
A Palestinian news agency reported that illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a third vehicle in the Al-Jaba town near Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.
A separate settler faction stormed Turmus Aya town in the northeastern Ramallah area, vandalizing private property and removing doors from residential construction sites, the news agency confirmed.
Data from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official government entity, reveals that illegal Israeli settlers executed 621 assaults targeting Palestinians and their property throughout the occupied West Bank during November alone.
Official Palestinian statistics indicate that approximately 770,000 Israeli settlers now inhabit the West Bank, distributed across more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts as of end-2024.
The International Court of Justice issued a historic ruling last July declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal under international law, demanding the complete withdrawal of all settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment