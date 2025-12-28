Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Culture-First City Brief For December 28, 2025


2025-12-28 06:13:31
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Good morning: today offers planetarium sessions in two different domes (including a kids' show), an indie-jazz dinner set at a neighborhood pizzeria, an art-house cinema night in Consolação, and a private-club cinema program with evening slots. All are same-day, bookable or drop-in.
Top 10 Headlines

  • Planetário do Carmo:“Hoje no Céu” (15:00–16:00).
  • Planetário de Parelheiros:“Show da Luna” (13:00–14:00) +“Hoje no Céu” (15:30–16:30).
  • Cine Satyros Bijou (Praça Roosevelt): Sunday screenings on the indie circuit.
  • Zingaro Trio - live Italian street jazz at Carrieri Pizzeria (evening).
  • Clube Paulistano Cinema:“O Retrato de Norah” (17:40 & 20:30; members/guests).
  • Downtown coffee-and-arts loop before the Bijou.
  • Family plan: Parelheiros dome + early dinner on the south side.
  • East–west routing tips to cut Sunday traffic.
  • Late tables near Roosevelt for a post-screening bite.
  • Weather-proof culture day with indoor options start to finish.

    ASTRONOMY & FAMILY
    Planetário do Carmo -“Hoje no Céu” (15:00–16:00)
    Summary: Live sky tour under the dome with constellations, planets, and seasonal highlights. Tickets are distributed on-site before the session; arrive early.

    Why it matters: Science-forward hour that works for all ages and any language level.

    Planetário de Parelheiros - kids + general sessions (13:00 & 15:30)
    Summary:“Show da Luna” for children at 13:00;“Hoje no Céu” at 15:30 for a broader audience. Tickets handed out on arrival, subject to capacity.

    Why it matters: A rare two-slot family combo inside the city limits.




    CINEMA
    Cine Satyros Bijou - indie Sunday
    Summary: Art-house programming on Praça Roosevelt with afternoon/evening sessions; buy online or at the box office and plan a quick dinner nearby.

    Why it matters: Comfortable indie cinema in a walkable nightlife pocket.

    Clube Paulistano Cinema - members/guests (17:40 & 20:30)
    Summary: Evening screenings of“O Retrato de Norah” for club members and their guests.

    Why it matters: Set times that pair cleanly with pre- or post-film reservations.
    LIVE MUSIC & DINNER
    Zingaro Trio at Carrieri Pizzeria - Italian street jazz (evening)
    Summary: Acoustic trio brings a lively, melodic set to a neighborhood pizzeria; arrive early for a good table.

    Why it matters: Low-stress, music-with-supper plan that fits mixed-language groups.
    DINING & DRINKS PAIRINGS

    • After the Carmo dome: casual northern/Italian spots along Parque do Carmo corridors; reserve if moving with a group.
    • Parelheiros route: book an early family table on the south side; factor travel time back toward the center.
    • Roosevelt/Bijou: natural-wine bars and quick plates within a 5–10 minute walk; bar seating turns fastest.
    • Carrieri Pizzeria: shareable pies + spritz/highballs; consider a dessert coffee at a nearby gelateria.

    Logistics & tips

    • Planetariums distribute tickets 30 minutes before sessions; lines form early on Sundays.
    • Praça Roosevelt is best on foot or rideshare; set pickup one block off the square after 22:00.
    • If stacking two domes (Carmo → Parelheiros), budget the cross-city drive and skip the return at rush hour.

    • The Rio Times

