Jordanian Inventor Secures First US Patent In Electrical Engineering, AI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- Jordanian inventor Qasem Ali Abu Ain has registered the first patent in the field of electrical engineering and artificial intelligence with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).The invention, titled "Topological Metabolic Analysis–Based Energy Management System Using Artificial Intelligence (TMA-EMS) for Electrical Power Networks," is an innovative system aimed at advancing energy management methods and improving the efficiency of electrical power grids through advanced analytical models and AI technologies.According to Abu Ain, the TMA-EMS is an intelligent energy management system designed to enhance the operational efficiency of power networks by analyzing energy flow within the grid and making smart decisions to regulate it in a more efficient and stable manner.The system relies on advanced analytical models inspired by the concept of "biological pathways," treating energy within the grid as interconnected paths that can be studied and optimized. This approach helps reduce losses, improve energy distribution, and maximize the use of available resources.The system addresses modern challenges facing power grids, particularly with the growing reliance on renewable energy sources such as solar power, the integration of batteries and storage systems, and continuously changing electrical loads. In such complex environments, traditional energy management methods become less efficient, a gap the system seeks to overcome.The TMA-EMS uses artificial intelligence to support decision-makers by analyzing available data, predicting different grid conditions, and proposing optimal energy management strategies for each scenario, whether in large-scale or microgrids.The system can be applied across various sectors, including smart grids, renewable energy systems, industrial projects, smart buildings, and electrical energy storage systems, making it a promising tool for supporting the transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy systems.The invention represents a significant scientific advancement and a qualitative leap in energy engineering and intelligent systems, reflecting a global trend toward integrating artificial intelligence in the management of vital resources to support sustainable development and enhance energy security.