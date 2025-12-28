Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

MENAFN - AzerNews) This week, the average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Dated Brent crude oil experienced fluctuations,reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, rose by $2.62, or 4.1 percent, from the previous week, reaching $66.16 per barrel. During the week, its highest price was $66.62 per barrel, while the lowest was $65.71 per barrel.

For Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the average price fell by $2.62, or 4.3 percent, to $64.08 per barrel. The maximum price during the period was $64.53 per barrel, and the minimum was $63.64 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $34.14 per barrel, marking an increase of $2.13, or 6.7 percent, compared to last week. Its weekly high reached $34.62 per barrel, while the low was $33.66 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.02 per barrel for the week, up $2.11, or 3.5 percent, from the previous week. The highest price recorded was $63.52 per barrel, and the lowest was $62.46 per barrel.

It is worth noting that data for December 25 and 26 have not been released due to public holidays in the United Kingdom.