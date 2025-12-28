Make In India, Vocal For Local Gave India Greater Self-Confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's great enthusiasm for indigenous products. Addressing the nation in the 129th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that this year has given Bharat even greater self-confidence in terms of Make in India and Vocal for Local campaigns. "People also showed great enthusiasm for indigenous products. People are buying only goods made with the hard work of an Indian. Today, we can proudly say that 2025 has given Bharat even greater self-confidence," PM exclaimed. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again promoted the idea of Make in India, Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Understanding the 'Vocal for Local' Initiative

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities--thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Traders Champion 'Swadeshi' Movement

During Diwali, Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), stated that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Swadeshi" (local products), CAIT has resolved to celebrate this year as "Swadeshi Indian Diwali." Under this initiative, CAIT launched a nationwide campaign titled "Bhartiya Samaan -- Hamara Swabhiman" (Indian Goods -- Our Pride), which has received tremendous response across the country.

Traders nationwide have promoted Indian-made goods, while consumers have shown remarkable pride and confidence in the "Make in India" vision. He further added that major GST rate reductions introduced by the Modi Government have strengthened domestic trade and played a crucial role in promoting Swadeshi products.

As a result, foreign--particularly Chinese--goods have completely vanished from Indian markets this Diwali. CAIT's "Boycott Chinese Goods" campaign, launched in 2021, has since become a national movement, with traders and consumers united in rejecting Chinese products. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)