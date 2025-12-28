403
US, Iran Fight at UN Over Nuclear Negotiation Terms
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran exchanged sharp words at the UN regarding the conditions for restarting nuclear discussions, with Tehran dismissing Washington’s demand for a zero uranium enrichment policy as unacceptable.
On Tuesday, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus told the UN Security Council that Washington “remains available for formal talks with Iran, but only if Tehran is prepared for direct and meaningful dialogue.” She emphasized, “We have been clear, however, about certain expectations for any arrangement. Foremost, there can be no enrichment inside of Iran, and that remains our principle.”
Ortagus argued that US President Donald Trump, who withdrew Washington from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, had “extended the hand of diplomacy” to Tehran during both of his terms. Addressing Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani, she added, “But instead of taking that hand of diplomacy, you continue to put your hand in the fire. Step away from the fire, sir, and take President Trump’s hand of diplomacy.”
Responding, Iravani said that Tehran “appreciate any fair and meaningful negotiation, but insisting on zero enrichment policy, it is contrary to our rights as a member of the NPT [treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons].” He added that Washington’s demands show “they are not pursuing the fair negotiation” and accused the US of attempting to impose its “predetermined intention on Iran.” He concluded, “Iran will not bow down to any pressure and intimidation.”
