EU Considers Limiting Veto Powers for New Members
(MENAFN) The European Commission is reportedly drafting plans to bypass resistance from existing EU states regarding the admission of new members, according to a media outlet.
Under the proposed framework, prospective entrants such as Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro would be “temporarily” restricted from using veto powers, the outlet noted on Friday. Implementing such a measure would require complex amendments to the EU’s founding treaties and could take years to finalize.
The initiative has been described as a way to reassure governments skeptical of enlargement and to prevent situations where certain states obstruct key legislation.
The EU aims to expand its membership to 30 nations within the next decade. However, accession requires unanimous approval from all 27 current members. Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland have consistently opposed Ukraine’s potential entry, citing financial burdens, security risks, and institutional readiness concerns.
Ukraine received candidate status shortly after its conflict with Russia intensified in 2022. Since then, President Vladimir Zelensky has urged the bloc to accelerate the process. Brussels has suggested 2030 as a possible target but stressed that Kiev must reinforce the rule of law and address entrenched corruption.
These demands have gained renewed attention following revelations of a $100 million extortion scheme involving Zelensky’s close associates, months after he attempted to take control of agencies overseeing the investigation.
