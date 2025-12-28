Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey honors Libyan army delegation killed in plane crash

2025-12-28 02:15:05
(MENAFN) Türkiye conducted a formal ceremony in Ankara on Saturday to honor members of a Libyan military delegation, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, who died in a plane crash before their bodies were returned to Libya.

The private jet carrying the delegation crashed in Ankara on December 23, claiming the lives of all eight people aboard—five members of the delegation and three crew members.

The ceremony was held at Murted Air Base Command, beginning with a moment of silence, followed by recitations from the Holy Quran and prayers for the deceased. The names of the Libyan officials were read aloud before their bodies were transferred to an aircraft bound for Libya.

Attendees included Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, the Libyan Ambassador to Ankara Mustafa Elgelaib, members of the Libyan military, and families of the victims.

Those killed in the crash were Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, Libyan Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel, Director of Libyan Military Factories Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Juma El Giteviy, adviser Mohammed Assavi, and photographer Mohammed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

Following the ceremony, Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu traveled to Libya to participate in a military ceremony accompanying the repatriation of the delegation members.

