WHO Warns of Increasing Alcohol-Related Deaths in Europe
(MENAFN) Alcohol consumption is responsible for approximately 800,000 fatalities annually across Europe, representing one in every eleven deaths, according to a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).
In a newly released factsheet, the agency stated that the continent has “the highest alcohol consumption levels globally,” with drinking contributing significantly to early mortality and injury.
Using 2019 data, the most recent available, the report noted that nearly 145,000 deaths from injuries in the region were linked to alcohol. The largest categories included self-harm, traffic accidents, and falls.
The WHO further emphasized that alcohol use is strongly associated with interpersonal violence, including assaults and domestic abuse, making it a major factor in violent injury-related deaths across Europe.
Young people are particularly vulnerable, as alcohol impacts brain development and decision-making during adolescence and early adulthood. The agency warned that drinking can impair memory and learning capacity, while also raising the risk of long-term damage such as alcohol use disorders and other mental health conditions.
Among adolescents and young adults, alcohol continues to be a leading risk factor for injury-related disability and premature death.
