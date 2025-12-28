403
Russia Awaits Global Sporting Comeback in 2026
(MENAFN) Russia foresees that resolutions will be taken in 2026 which will permit its athletes and squads to rejoin recognized worldwide sporting events, according to Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFS).
Since the escalation of the Ukraine war in February 2022, competitors from Russia and Belarus have been prohibited from the majority of international tournaments, including the Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later permitted some individuals to participate independently under neutral banners, such as at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, though national teams remain excluded.
In early December, however, the IOC authorized junior athletes from both nations to perform under their own flags and anthems.
Dyukov emphasized that this decision could encourage most sporting organizations to progressively remove limitations on Russian participants.
“At year’s end, we saw significant progress toward returning all Russian sports to official international competitions,” Dyukov stated in a conversation with a media outlet on Friday, pointing out that favorable assessments by FIFA and UEFA of the IOC’s ruling provide grounds to anticipate additional relaxation in the coming year. “Following the IOC’s lead, international football regulators are expected to make decisions allowing our teams to compete. These decisions ensure movement in one direction – toward lifting restrictions and bans for all Russian sports.”
