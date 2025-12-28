403
Guinea temporarily shut its borders to boost security amid election
(MENAFN) Guinea has temporarily closed its borders and restricted vehicle movements nationwide as part of security measures for Sunday’s presidential election, the first since the 2021 military coup.
A government decree issued Saturday by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization outlines precautions to safeguard voters, candidates, electoral staff, and polling materials. Land and maritime borders will remain closed for 24 hours following the vote, while airspace will be shut from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day, gatherings near polling stations, the carrying of weapons—including legally owned firearms—and any activities deemed disruptive to public order are prohibited. Vehicle movement, covering cars and motorcycles, will also be restricted during these hours. Exceptions apply to security forces, electoral officials, the national observation body ONASUR, ambulances, and other emergency services. Special permits may be issued for justified needs.
More than 6.7 million registered voters are eligible to select from nine candidates, including transitional President Gen. Mamady Doumbouya, marking the end of a four-year transition following his 2021 coup that ousted President Alpha Conde. A new constitution approved in September enabled Doumbouya to run, despite previous promises not to seek the presidency.
Several opposition figures, such as former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, have been barred from candidacy or are living in exile, raising concerns over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. Local authorities and security forces are responsible for enforcing the restrictions, with violations subject to legal penalties.
