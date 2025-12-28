Moci's 'Saif' AI-Assistant Enhances Access To Patent Rights Information

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is expanding the utility of its artificial intelligence-powered assistant, Saif, to help residents, inventors, businesses, and intellectual property stakeholders navigate the nation's patent rights system with greater ease and clarity.

The Ministry's recent social media communication highlights Saif's role in facilitating comprehensive access to everything related to intellectual property rights, including patents, reinforcing Qatar's digital government strategy and its broader efforts to support innovation.

According to the Ministry's post on X yesterday, Saif, accessible on MoCI's online platforms, answers queries related to intellectual property rights, including patent procedures, documentation requirements, and regulatory guidance.



The service aims to make information about patents more understandable and user-friendly, particularly for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may be unfamiliar with intellectual property law.

Patents confer exclusive legal rights to inventors for new and useful inventions, protecting them against unauthorised use by others. Qatar's legal framework and administrative processes for intellectual property, administered by MoCI's Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department, cover patent registration, protection, and enforcement mechanisms that align with international norms.

Traditionally, obtaining a patent has involved multiple steps: preparing detailed technical specifications in Arabic and English, submitting an application through MoCI's designated channels, undergoing an examination process, and complying with fee and publication requirements.

The Saif assistant addresses common questions across this spectrum, including how and where to file a patent application, what documentation is required, timelines for examination, and how to maintain or renew patent rights. By delivering responses in natural language and categorising information clearly, Saif reduces the need for applicants to interpret complex legal texts or navigate bureaucratic procedures unaided.

MoCI's focus on intellectual property aligns with national economic priorities. As Qatar seeks to diversify its economy and support knowledge-based industries, effective intellectual property protection - including patents - is crucial for incentivising innovation, attracting investment, and enhancing competitiveness. Patents can add significant commercial value to inventions, enabling inventors and firms to leverage exclusivity in local and international markets.

In addition to procedural guidance, Saif educates users on the strategic importance of patents. For startups and research institutions, understanding patent rights can influence business strategy and provide leverage when entering agreements or seeking funding.

The AI assistant's ability to clarify rights and obligations, including how to protect inventions legally, is particularly valuable for first-time applicants. The deployment of Saif reflects Qatar's broader e-government ambitions. Integrating AI into public services supports faster, more efficient interactions between citizens and the state, consistent with MoCI's digital transformation agenda.

As government services become increasingly digitised, tools like Saif are expected to improve accessibility, transparency, and responsiveness in areas that were once perceived as complex or technical.

Feedback from users suggests rising engagement with Saif for intellectual property inquiries, indicating a growing awareness of the importance of patent protection within Qatar's research, startup, and innovation ecosystems.

By providing real-time assistance outside traditional office hours, the AI assistant supports a wider, more diverse user base, including foreign inventors and business owners seeking to protect their innovations in Qatar.

MoCI officials have confirmed that Saif's capabilities are continually updated to reflect changes in legislation and service delivery standards, ensuring reliable guidance across all aspects of IP rights. This iterative approach helps align Qatar's public services with best practices globally and reinforces the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for innovation and intellectual property protection.

As Saif continues to evolve, both the Ministry and stakeholders anticipate that AI-powered assistance will play an integral role in demystifying legal processes and enhancing the overall experience of navigating patent rights in Qatar.