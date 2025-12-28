403
Over 150 Presumed Deceased as Migrant Boat Overturns Off Senegal Coast
(MENAFN) More than 150 individuals are feared to have perished Friday following the capsizing of a migrant vessel bound for Spain's Canary Islands earlier this week.
"While we celebrate Christmas, hundreds of families are in mourning," Helena Maleno Garzon, head of the NGO Caminando Fronteras, said on social media.
She calculated that no fewer than 169 lives were lost in the maritime disaster off Senegal's coastline.
Senegalese daily Le Soleil documented 30 survivors from the incident, though the boat transported approximately 200 passengers. Authorities have verified 12 fatalities, with multiple victims identified by family members, the publication added.
The craft allegedly set sail from Diamniadio in the Saloum Islands on Dec. 22.
Le Soleil detailed that both propulsion systems malfunctioned, forcing the captain to attempt landing at the closest shoreline. He subsequently summoned a smaller canoe for escape, prompting numerous passengers to pursue him. The ensuing chaos in the water triggered mass drownings.
Senegalese law enforcement has launched a formal probe into the catastrophe, Le Soleil added.
The Canary Islands migration corridor ranks among the world's deadliest maritime passages. Throughout 2024, approximately 9,757 people died attempting the crossing, according to Walking Borders.
Spain's Interior Ministry documented a dramatic decline in migration this year versus record figures in 2024. Current ministry data shows 17,555 maritime arrivals to the Canary Islands, compared with 43,737 during the corresponding timeframe last year.
