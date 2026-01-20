Supreme Judiciary Council Partakes In Ceremonial Opening Of Legal Year In Hong Kong 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's Supreme Judiciary Council participated in the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year in Hong Kong 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen international judicial cooperation and the exchange of expertise with legal systems globally.

Chaired by the President of the Investment and Trade Court, HE Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly and consisting of a lineup of judges, this participation underscores the Supreme Judiciary Council's commitment to fostering cooperation with judicial institutions worldwide, in addition to exchanging expertise in a manner that contributes to developing the justice system and enhancing the standing of Qatar's judiciary on the world stage.