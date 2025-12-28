UPSC Interview Questions: Top 5 Tricky Questions And How To Answer
Discover 5 tricky UPSC interview questions designed to test reasoning, thinking, and presence of mind. Learn clever answers and strategies to ace your personality test with confidence.
Answer: Drumstick tree (Moringa). It's a plant where the fruit, flower, and leaf are all edible. It's used in cooking and Ayurveda. This question tests a candidate's practical and general knowledge.
Answer: A mobile's auto-reply. This is a light-hearted tech question. It helps the panel see if the candidate can easily connect modern life, technology, and humor.
Answer: A playing card. The word 'patta' (leaf/card) is a pun. A playing card isn't affected by weather. This question tests if the candidate can grasp multiple word meanings.
Answer: 'Pai'. The mind jumps to 'five', but this is a language puzzle. In Hindi, 'char' (four) is followed by 'pai' to make 'charpai' (cot). This tests a candidate's lateral thinking.
Answer: 40 rupees. Three dozen is 36 bananas. This question tests presence of mind more than math. In UPSC interviews, mistakes on such questions are made from haste, not a lack of knowledge.
