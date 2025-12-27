403
Putin hold talks in Moscow with Syrian FM
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow on Tuesday with Syria’s foreign and defense ministers, as stated by official Syrian accounts.
The discussions covered a broad range of political, military, and economic matters of shared interest, with particular attention given to strengthening strategic cooperation in the military sphere and the defense industry.
According to the information released, the two sides also examined ways to expand economic and trade ties. These included potential support for reconstruction efforts, development of key infrastructure sectors, encouragement of investment, increased trade exchange, and the promotion of joint partnerships—measures expected to contribute to economic recovery in Syria and improve living standards.
During the meeting, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s continued support for Syria, stressing the importance of safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and full sovereignty. He reiterated Russia’s opposition to any initiatives aimed at fragmenting Syria or weakening its independent national decision-making.
He also restated Russia’s rejection of repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory, describing such actions as a serious threat to regional stability and security.
The meeting came shortly after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Moscow on Oct. 15, marking his first trip there since the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s rule, which had lasted since 1963.
Al-Sharaa, who led forces opposing the former government, was named president for a transitional period in late January.
